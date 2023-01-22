PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Community College President Mark Browning said the Oregon Community College Association's 2023 legislative agenda is to "pull us back from the great recession."
The agenda comprises three goals the OCCA aims to advocate for and accomplish in 2023: increasing the Community College Support Fund, clarifying details around the bachelor of science in nursing degrees and increasing funding for the Oregon Opportunity Grant.
"It'll be interesting to see where all these agenda items sort out," Browning said. "A lot of what is proposed here is trying to get us back to pre-Great Recession levels, with some adjustments for inflation. Appropriators ask, 'why do you need more when your enrollments are down?' It's a straightforward explanation, it's not a one-to-one correlation."
Whether enrollment is high or low, BMCC must still pay for its teaching staff, academic services and maintenance, Browning said, creating a situation where the college's costs have increased while enrollment has decreased.
"It's not only Oregon or the Pacific Northwest, but the country as a whole has seen legislatures systematically disinvesting in higher education," he said. "The rationale has been shifting the burden of the cost towards the user. That's the student. That's the whole scenario with increasing student debt. If you look in the '80s and in the '90s, many institutions in Oregon were 80% funded by the state. Now it's more like 25%."
The OCCA intends to advocate for increasing the Community College Support Fund from $699 million to $855 million, which the OCCA believes will help community colleges bounce back from the severe effect the coronavirus pandemic had on community college students.
The second piece of the OCCA's legislative agenda could have large impacts on Blue Mountain, Browning explained, as last year the state authorized community colleges to provide four-year degrees. At BMCC, this has manifested in the form of the registered nursing program.
"The challenge is that hospitals don't recognize our credentials," he said. "It doesn't work with what they need for their accreditation and their insurance. Hospitals need a very standard bachelor of science in nursing degree. We've tried to demonstrate that all the competencies between our nursing students and others are equal, but they just won't have it."
The OCCA is advocating for language changes in the previous authorization for community colleges to provide four-year degrees so community colleges can provide fully accredited bachelor of science in nursing programs.
"I'm interested in helping my community and my community needs more health care providers," Browning said. "You have a lot of nurses that are retiring now. They are exhausted from COVID, we need to be able to provide those opportunities for our community."
The last goal on the OCCA's list for 2023 is an increase in the Oregon Opportunity Grant, which is Oregon's primary source of state-funded need-based financial aid for college students. By increasing funding for the Oregon Opportunity Grant and the Community College Support Fund, Browning said he believes the OCCA's agenda is firmly targeted at making community college more accessible and easier to sustain.
"This is where we as community colleges have a real opportunity to show that we are really about return on investment," Browning said. "If you're investing in students to come to the community college, we're helping to manage their future debt loads so that they can take positions in rural Oregon, that maybe don't pay as much as they do elsewhere. It will help stop the brain drain where we train these students, and then they're leaving. If we can keep them in the region and give back to our local economies, that's huge."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.