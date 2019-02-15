Four finalists have made their pitches to be the next president of Blue Mountain Community College. Now they just have to sit tight and wait to see who gets the job.
The quartet of finalists survived the initial cut after BMCC Board of Education members scrutinized 44 applicants and winnowed the group to nine, then to four. Each of the finalists spent a day on campus during the last couple of weeks for interviews, tours and forums with faculty, staff, students and community members.
The board is expected to make a decision at the March 13 board meeting.
Anthony Rosilez
Anthony Rosilez, an attorney and former college administrator, is executive director of the Oregon Teacher Standards and Practices Commission, the state agency that licenses teachers and sanctions them when necessary.
If selected, Rosilez said he would work closely with community members, students, faculty and staff as he facilitates and helps hone the vision for the college.
“The work is so much bigger than any one of us,” he said. “You learn pretty quickly that if you don’t have humility in the work you’re doing, you won’t be successful.”
Rosilez waxed poetic about community colleges.
“Community colleges are a uniquely American institution,” he said. “That opportunity can’t be wasted. These are students who are our future. They’re going to be stewards of what we leave them.”
Rosilez has an eclectic resume. He worked as a public interest attorney, taught middle school and held administrative roles in school districts and at Klamath Community College. He taught at California State University San Marcos.
Since he only started with TSPC last January, he explained why he seeks to move on already. Rosilez said several people in the education world urged him to apply for the BMCC job, seeing it as a perfect fit for him. He agrees.
“I’ve had the opportunity and blessing to be able to work with students all the way from preschool to the doctoral level,” Rosilez said. “This job is a culmination of my experiences.”
Jeff Sherman
During his public forum, Sherman wanted to address the elephant in the room: his age.
The 31-year-old Baker County native admitted he didn’t have experience in some potential presidential duties like tracking athletic compliance, but always being the youngest person on a leadership team developed a habit of surrounding himself with “amazing people who are not afraid to tell me when I’m full of it” and he expected to continue it at BMCC.
Sherman said he spoke with BMCC students earlier in the day and they told him they were uncomfortable with tuition increases, especially in the wake of the college establishing a food pantry for the students.
Instead of relying on increased tuition or “unstable” state funding, Sherman said he’d like to work with the BMCC Foundation and public relations to expand the college’s fundraising arm.
“Harvard has been doing this 200 years,” he said. “Public universities have just gotten into the game in the past 20 or 30 years and I’m excited for where that could lead with community colleges.”
Asked about how he would prepare students for four-year degrees, Sherman said he’d been working on the issue of transferring at OSU, which started a new dual enrollment program with Portland Community College.
In Oregon, Sherman said 80 percent of community college students start school wanting a four-year degree, but only 11 percent end up obtaining a bachelor’s degree by the time they’re done with school.
While some students realize they’re happy with a professional certification or associate’s degree, Sherman said four-year universities aren’t transfer friendly and often tell community college students that their credits aren’t valid.
“How frustrating for a student and I think at some point the taxpayers are going to get fed up with that,” he said.
George McNulty
McNulty said he would start his tenure as BMCC with a simple thought exercise for his staff: what would they do if the college stopped getting state funding?
BMCC should continue to respect the state and its approach to funding, he said, but with state funding decreasing for community colleges in Oregon and across the nation, staff needed to consider how the college would operate if it was private.
“From there we can ask ourselves, how can we do business differently?” McNulty said. “Because make no mistake about it, higher education is a business. If you don’t tend to the business side of your institution, you won’t be around long.”
McNulty was also asked about the Blue Mountain Regional Training Center, a multipurpose facility BMCC wants to build on the Round-Up campus, and whether he had any experience collaborating with community partners to build a new facility.
Currently the vice president of student affairs at Colby Community College in Kansas, McNulty said he’s been working with the local city and county governments to build a new community building on college property in town.
He said the project would not only be important to Colby and student recruiting, but for community events and organizations.
“This project is not about the college, it’s about the community in total,” McNulty said.
Dennis Bailey-Fougnier
Bailey-Fougnier is a Colorado boy with Oregon connections, including degrees from University of Oregon and Oregon State. His first degree, however, came from a community college. He grew up on a cattle ranch and sugar beet operation in rural Colorado.
“I’m a rural kid who believes in rural education and wants to make a difference in people’s lives,” he said. “I specifically chose Pendleton for that reason.”
His first college job came as an undergrad when he had a work study position in the UO admissions office.
Bailey-Fougnier told a small group at Wednesday’s community forum that his leadership style is collaborative, not that of a micromanager. He plans to cultivate numerous relationships in the community.
“My job as president is to work with community leaders and listen to what they need,” he said. “In rural communities, if we don’t work together, we’re dead.”
He said he would look at creative ways to grow the college, such as social media platforms, and explore how to increase the number of Native American and non-traditional students. He would push for a formal agreement between BMCC and Eastern Oregon University where financial aid could be used at both institutions.
“Enrollment grows at both institutions when you sign that kind of agreement,” he said. “It encourages students to attend both university and college at the same time.”
Bailey-Fougnier spent several minutes talking about why he resigned his last job in January as chief executive at Western Colorado Community College, which is part of Colorado Mesa University. In February, CMU’s president and Bailey-Fougnier’s boss, Tim Foster, told The Daily Sentinal that he and Bailey-Fougnier had different philosophies and visions. Bailey-Fougnier expanded on that at Wednesday’s meeting. The backstory involved his two best community college employees who took President Foster to task at a community forum “and pushed him hard.”
“A day or so later, he came to me and said, ‘You’re going to fire those two people,’” Bailey-Fougnier said. “They had challenged him.”
The two men butted heads, he said, with him ultimately refusing to fire his employees.
“It was a matter of ethics,” he said. “I felt like what I was asked to do was not right. I stepped aside.”
