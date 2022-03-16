PENDLETON — In the wake of negative feedback from students and with budget cuts on the horizon, Blue Mountain Community College President Mark Browning is planning a “full institutional review” of the college.
Browning made his announcement in a March 2 president’s report to the BMCC Board of Education.
“We need to hear from those who we strive to serve that in some ways, we are not meeting our own standards, we are not delivering on our promise to be Students First,” he wrote. “This is a stark wake up call. We must do better. And improvement starts with the difficult work of internal examination and review, each of us individually, as departments, as buildings, as a campus.”
Since starting in the position last year, Browning said he’s been speaking with students to gauge their thoughts on the college and its staff. As time went on their comments have become more candid and have included feedback that the college doesn’t always feel like a welcoming environment.
But student sentiments aren’t the only reason Browning wants a review. With enrollment continuing to erode, Blue Mountain expects to make more budget cuts following two previous rounds of staff reductions.
While BMCC gets audited each year like every other public agency in the state, Browning said the review will take a wider look at the school’s operations and programs and provide recommendations on how to improve them. Browning said all of these measures are taken with the idea of setting BMCC back on the path of growth.
“We can make budget adjustments so that we balance our budget, but we have to make sure we are making those adjustments such that we have resources available to be proactive and grow versus just hanging on,” he said. ”I'm not interested in hanging on. I'm interested in growing and being vital and thriving.”
Although Browning said the college is planning on moving forward with the review, it’s still in the early stages. He said the review will be conducted by a third party and he’s already talking with a few potential companies about taking on the task. He doesn’t yet have a timeline for when the review will begin and end, and whether it will be completed by the time the college approves a budget for the next fiscal year.
While the review comes at a tough time for the college, Browning still struck an optimistic tone about the future of BMCC.
“I don't want to paint a picture that everything is doom and gloom, because it's certainly not that,” he said. “We're doing a number of really good things. We're going to be coming up here in a couple of months on a time of graduation, where students are going to be walking across the stage, getting their degree and certificate, and they're gonna have a whole new world out in front of them. So let's make sure we celebrate that for the good that we're doing, with a recognition that there's always room for improvement.”
