PENDLETON — The Blue Mountain Community College Board of Education accepted President Dennis Bailey-Fougnier's resignation Thursday, Feb. 11, marking an abrupt end to the brief tenure of the college's top employee.
At a special meeting, board President Jane Hill made a brief statement after the vote, saying that Bailey-Fougnier wrote in his resignation letter that he was leaving the college to focus on his health.
The board then unanimously voted to appoint John Fields, the college's vice president of instruction, as interim president.
A veteran community college administrator, Bailey-Fougnier was hired in March 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.