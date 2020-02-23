PENDLETON — Malvina Luppachino was profiled ever so briefly in the early 20th century, a black-and-white portrait accompanying a few short paragraphs.
According to those who knew her, the 21-year-old loved music, dancing, and “moving picture shows.”
And she was wanted by the Altoona, Pennsylvania, police department for adultery.
If a person was also able to help bring in Luppachino’s alleged lover — Sam Bonino was wanted on fornication charges — the tipster would bring home a cool $50 reward.
The vintage wanted poster was a part of a larger collection owned by Blue Mountain Community College instructor Velda Arnaud.
“I have a weird hobby,” she said.
Arnaud’s collection mostly comes from California, although she also has records from Massachusetts, Washington state, and the wanted poster for Patty Hearst, the wealthy heiress who was kidnapped in the 1970s.
Arnaud’s collection began in 2003, when she visited a Portland antique store owner who was trying to sell off his inventory in a liquidation sale.
As the owner prattled on about what to look for in antiques, she started perusing through some wanted posters and found herself riveted.
“This looks like my student,” she remembers thinking to herself. “He can’t be a bad guy. Oh, he killed a guy with a machete.”
The details of the material were lurid, but her collection grew over the years to include posters, postcards, newspaper clippings, and other records of 20th century criminality. When she moved to Pendleton in 2014 to become a business and leadership instructor at BMCC, the collection came with her.
Arnaud now has countless photos, mostly of men, dressed in shirt and tie, and often wearing a bowler, newsboy cap, or fedora.
Some of the men are wanted or arrested for serious crimes — rape, burglary, forgery — while others have since fallen out of the realm of the criminal code — “seduction,” adultery, conducting an abortion.
The men and women featured in her collection vary in appearance, age and race, but one feature continues to pull her in.
“I fell in love with these because of the eyes,” she said.
Along with a pricing guide, she self-published a book on the subject that has readers match eyes to the full mugshot or wanted poster.
In recent years, Arnaud has tried to spend more time contextualizing the people featured in the photos beyond the scant few details the people of the day provided.
She’s started researching the photos in her spare time, and even took some to the Antiques Roadshow in 2015, although she didn’t make the broadcast.
She started a blog called Old Wanted Crime Ephemera to chronicle her attempts to find more information about the faces in the photos.
Arnaud’s next goal is to find out more about one of the men who put some of those faces in jail.
She wants to write a book on E.G. McMartin, a Ventura County, California, sheriff who was killed in the line of duty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.