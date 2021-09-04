PENDLETON — Once on the precipice of construction, Blue Mountain Community College’s FARM II project still is at the drawing board.
The basics of FARM II remain the same: an indoor rodeo arena with space for BMCC classes west of the Round-Up Grounds. The Pendleton Round-Up Association would lease its land west of Southwest 18th Street to provide land for the project. The city of Pendleton, which also owns land in the area, would make a deal with the Round-Up to relinquish its interest in the area.
What’s changed is FARM II’s funding outlook.
While the state once committed to covering the entirety of the facility’s $13 million price tag, the most recent legislative session saw lawmakers slash the state’s allocation from bonds from $6.5 million to $3 million. At an Aug. 20 meeting of the BMCC Board of Education, interim President Connie Green explained how the project lost more than half of its funding.
“Even though we got it last time and no one complained, this time they did,” she told the board. “Some complained that we were not financially viable: ‘Why would you give a college not financially viable money to do this?’ So instead of getting the $6.5 (million) match, we got $3 (million).”
With the support of Gov. Kate Brown, the Oregon Legislature approved the full funding of FARM II in 2019 through a combination of funds from bonds and the Oregon Lottery. Blue Mountain planned to get started on construction following the 2020 Round-Up, but encountered its first delay when the college learned that it would not get bond funding until 2021. But the college didn’t make it to 2021 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, tanking Oregon Lottery funds as restaurants and bars closed and canceling all of the 2019 projects the Legislature approved.
Over the past few sessions, a group of local leaders banded together to lobby the Legislature for regional projects like FARM II and the Umatilla County Jail renovation. Pendleton Mayor John Turner, a former Blue Mountain Community College president, said the group believes the state still has federal stimulus dollars available to cover the shortfall. The group has a lobbyist in Salem who will try to convince legislators to fully fund FARM II at a future session.
In the meantime, the college is starting to reconsider what services FARM II will offer once its completed.
In an interview after the meeting, Green said the college initially wanted to feature veterinary studies classes in addition to offering a permanent home to the college’s rodeo team. But Green said the veterinary program hasn’t grown much in recent years, and now college faculty think the space might be better suited for a different academic purpose. Green said the agricultural department has suggested Blue Mountain use FARM II for its unmanned aerial systems program, where students could work with drones in an enclosed, controlled environment.
BMCC has endured tumult over the past two years. With student enrollment continuing to fall and the Oregon Department of Correction restructuring its contracts with community colleges, Blue Mountain has cut more than 42 positions since 2019. With new BMCC President Mark Browning set to start on Sept. 7, the college is attempting to restore its enrollment while facing competition for students from Walla Walla Community College, Columbia Basin College in Pasco and Baker Technical Institute. Throughout all this, Blue Mountain still is trying to secure funding for a new facility that will require its own maintenance and upkeep budget.
Green said agreements with the city of Pendleton and the Round-Up won’t be finalized until FARM II is closer to fruition, but in negotiations with the city, municipal officials agreed to take over event promotion and management duties for the college when its not in use by BMCC. Green said that could offer a source of revenue for the facility that could offset its maintenance costs. Green added the set-up would benefit the city because it could market FARM II, the Pendleton Convention Center and the Vert Auditorium as a package of venues for potential events.
Pendleton City Manager Robb Corbett confirmed the details of the negotiations but added the two sides had not spoken about the issue in several months.
