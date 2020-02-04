PENDLETON — Still in its planning stages, Blue Mountain Community College’s FARM II project is being delayed by a year.
At a BMCC Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, college President Dennis Bailey-Fougnier will report that the planned indoor arena and classroom facility west of the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds won’t start construction until 2021.
In an interview Monday, Bailey-Fougnier said the college decided to delay the project after meeting with officials from the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission.
BMCC’s yearslong quest to find a permanent home for the rodeo team and expand their agricultural and veterinary programs got a sudden jolt when the Oregon Legislature approved $13 million for the facility.
But the funding sources were divided between the Oregon Lottery and Article XI-G bonds, and Bailey-Fougnier said the commission informed the college that the bonds wouldn’t be sold until 2021.
The president said the college briefly considered borrowing money to start the project sooner, but staff ultimately decided against taking on debt.
As the Round-Up continues to work on its new administrative building with the goal of getting it done ahead of the 2020 rodeo in September, BMCC intended to get started on FARM II after the event ended.
Despite the delay, Casey White-Zollman, vice president of college relations and advancement, said there was a “silver lining” to the development.
Before the Legislature’s award, White-Zollman said college officials planned to fundraise for FARM II over a span of five to seven years. With funding suddenly in place, White-Zollman said the delay would allow BMCC more time for planning.
Bailey-Fougnier said the extra time could be used to solidify the agreements the college has with the Round-Up.
The Pendleton Round-Up Association and the Pendleton Development Commission have been buying property west of the rodeo grounds for years.
When BMCC identified the area as the site for FARM II, a working title for the facility, the city agreed to give its land for the project so that the Round-Up could lease the land to the college.
In his report to the board, Bailey-Fougnier said the lease agreement with the Round-Up would need to meet certain terms to pass muster with the state.
The president said any lease less than 99 years needs approval from the Oregon Department of Justice, which tends to prefer contracts that last the lifetime of the building.
In the interview, Bailey-Fougnier said these rules are in place to prevent public funds from going to projects that eventually change into private hands.
“Our intent isn’t to build a building for the Round-Up,” he said. “The intent is to build it for us.”
According to Bailey-Fougnier’s report, BMCC’s standard assumption for its facilities’ lifespan is 60 years, but the Round-Up’s lease offer is 30 years with two 10-year extensions.
The board will hear Bailey-Fougnier’s report at its Wednesday meeting. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in Pioneer Hall boardroom at BMCC’s Pendleton campus, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave.
