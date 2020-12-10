PENDLETON — The Blue Mountain Community College Board of Education is seeking to fill vacancies on its Budget Committee for representation from the Pendleton area and Morrow County.
The budget committee holds a series of public meetings to review, discuss, make additions or deletions, and approve the budget that the district’s budget officer proposes. After finishing its deliberations, the budget committee approves the budget and sends it to the district board of directors for final approval. The committee also specifies the maximum tax rate or amount for any fund imposing a property tax levy.
Budget committee members serve a three-year term, and will have an orientation to the process prior to the Budget Committee meetings that begin April 2021. Interested applicants are to submit a letter briefly outlining their interest and qualifications by Jan. 20, 2021, to the BMCC President’s Office, P.O. Box 100, Pendleton, OR 97801 or by email to President@bluecc.edu.
