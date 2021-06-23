PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Community College selected Mark Browning as its next president.
The college announced the selection Wednesday, June 23.
Browning, the vice president of college relations at the College of Western Idaho in Nampa, emerged from a four-person field of finalists, beating out two other candidates with presidential experience.
“I am so honored and excited for this opportunity,” Browning said in a press release from BMCC. “My wife and I are anxious to jump in and become a part of the Blue Mountain family and the greater eastern Oregon community. BMCC is a wonderful place that has and will change lives for all who come through our doors. I am ready to get to work.”
A self-described “farm boy from western Montana,” Browning started his career in TV news working as an anchor and news director in Idaho.
At 39, Browning decided to switch career tracks and enrolled at Idaho State University, where he majored in mass communications. He began a second career in educational administration, first as the chief communications and legislative officer for the Idaho State Board of Education and then as vice president of communications and government relations at North Idaho College.
In the meantime, he continued his college education by receiving a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Idaho and enrolling in an education doctoral program at Idaho State, where he plans to graduate in the fall after defending his dissertation on dual credits and the relationship between community colleges and the K-12 system. He’s been administrator at the College of Western Idaho since 2016.
“Mark’s experience and passion for community colleges and students is very evident and exciting for BMCC,” said Jane Hill, chair of the BMCC Board of Education. “He has a unique ability to form, cultivate and enhance relationships that will serve the College very well both internally and within our regional communities. The board looks forward to working with Mark.”
Browning replaces former President Dennis Bailey-Fougnier, who resigned abruptly in February after less than two years on the job, citing his health.
Connie Green, a former president of Tillamook Bay Community College, filled in as president in the interim, presiding over a period of change for the college.
Years of declining enrollment led to multiple rounds of layoffs in the past year, including members of the college faculty. With the COVID-19 pandemic eroding enrollment further, BMCC is attempting to reverse the trend as potential students are poached by other institutions, including Walla Walla Community College, Columbia Basin College and Baker Technical Institute.
BMCC also reported it will determine Browning’s start date during contract negotiations, but likely it will be this fall.
Browning and his wife, Kym, have three adult sons, three grandchildren and two dogs named Lewis and Clark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.