Just minutes after the annual Blue Mountain Community College Christmas Eve dinner opened, a line of people snaked through the Pendleton Convention Center parking lot.
The yuletide dinner has proven popular enough to warrant a few changes in the annual tradition in recent years.
The meal moved from BMCC’s Pendleton campus to the convention center in 2016, and this year, the college made the decision to move the start time up by two hours to accommodate the 70-80 volunteers who seat the guests, wait tables, cook the ham dinner, and staff the Santa Claus area, but would still like to have some time with their families on the night before Christmas.
Austin Shick, BMCC’s student life program coordinator, said many of the student volunteers will bring their family and friends to help with the event. That means some volunteers come from as far as Boise, Corbett, and Yakima to lend an assist to the Christmas Eve festivities.
BMCC needs all the volunteers it can get to meet the needs of the growing number of locals who eat at the convention center.
Abby Pierson, assistant director of outreach and recruitment, said about 800 people ate at last year’s feast.
But that was also a year when Pendleton was blanketed with several inches of snow, making it difficult to travel around town.
Emily Griffin of Pendleton, the vice president of the college’s associated student government, said that the drier weather could mean the afternoon could end with 1,000 people served.
Griffin and Paola Sanchez of Hermiston, secretary of the student government, were on security duty, directing guests away from a closed-off hallway and toward the dining area.
Griffin gushed that she had “bawled her eyes out” when she first started volunteering at the event last year, moved by the joy guests found in the dinner.
“It’s an awesome experience,” Sanchez said.
Although members of the student government and the BMCC Ambassadors, another college leadership group, are required to staff the event, Sanchez and Griffin said they would work the event even if it wasn’t a requirement.
It was a sentiment echoed by many students that were spending their Christmas Eve at the convention center.
Between piling servings of ham onto paper plates, Drew Lunny of Pendleton said he enjoyed his time at the dinner well enough that he was already considering how he could continue volunteering after he graduates from BMCC.
Gema Juarez of Boardman was dressed in a sweater that read “#besties” with cloth figures of Santa and a reindeer.
While the the cloth figures looked a little worse for wear, it didn’t stop Juarez from helping children and parents select gifts after they had a visit with Santa. The gifts are donated from local businesses and organizations like Bi-Mart and the Children’s Museum of Eastern Oregon.
When she started volunteering last year as a student ambassador, Juarez was concerned about how much it would cut into her family time.
But any time away from home is made up for with warm moments, like when she overheard a young girl say “I love it here.”
And although student leaders are happy to fulfill their requirement, some students come purely out of word of mouth.
A table waiter, Jordan Dodge of Pendleton said he hadn’t heard about the event when he first moved to town from Utah three years ago.
His wife is a Pendleton native whose family had volunteered in the past but had fallen out of the habit. When they decided to recommit to volunteering this year, Dodge was on board because he felt like it aligned with his role as a nursing student.
“My goal in life is to help as many people as possible,” he said.
Although his first time as a Christmas dinner volunteer wasn’t even halfway over yet, he hoped it would become a new holiday tradition for he and his family.
