SALEM — The Oregon Senate passed a budget reconciliation bill on Thursday, April 8, that included funding for Blue Mountain Community College’s Corrections Education Program, a partnership with the Department of Corrections to give incarcerated individuals job training and education.
House Bill 5042 provides more than $542,000 for the Pendleton school.
“BMCC is doing fantastic work to help those in our correctional institutions gain the life skills they need to reduce recidivism and transition back into the workforce,” said Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena. “BMCC is a value to our community and this is yet another example of an important program they provide. Working with Sen. Michael Dembrow I am very pleased to have secured funding for their Corrections Education Program.”
HB 5042 passed the Senate on a 23-5 vote and now heads to the Gov. Kate Brown’s desk to be signed.
