PENDLETON — If the bikes and motorcycles around the Pendleton Convention Center are looking fresh and squeaky clean this week, it may just be thanks to the Blue Mountain Community College women’s volleyball team.
The BMCC athletes traded out their volleyballs and gym for washcloths and asphalt beginning on Wednesday for Bike Week, where over the past years head coach Ceanna Larson and her team have taken donations for washing bikes at the convention center’s vendor village.
“We just try to raise whatever we can,” Larson said.
Last year, Larson said the team raised around $2,500. All of the funding goes back into the team to help pay for things like new equipment, uniforms and travel expenses.
The team will begin practices for the fall on Aug. 1 according to Larson, so Bike Week gives the team a reason to get together before it’s time to get to business.
“It’s a lot of fun to get out and spend some time together before the chaos of the season,” Larson said, laughing.
While many of the players are enjoying their summer vacations, it wasn’t difficult for their coach to enlist them for help.
“The girls are really good at coming out and volunteering,” Larson said. “They know this goes to them. They reap the benefits.”
Most of the team’s other fundraisers throughout the year are geared toward volleyball, such as kid camps and clinics. And with the team in season when the Round-Up is in full force, Larson said they aren’t usually able to get involved.
“It’s nice to be a part of the community out here,” she said, gesturing to the surrounding trucks and tents of vendors set up throughout the convention center’s parking lot.
When it comes to the bikes, Larson said the team gets to enjoy the colorful bikes and personalities that come through. However, with a group that specializes in spikes rather than suds, Larson said they have to handle the bikes with care as they clean.
“We know it’s expensive equipment,” she said. “We make sure to ask if there’s things they don’t want to get wet or if the don’t want us to use a certain soap.”
Patrons of the bike wash come to the tent for various reasons. Some are just looking to keep their bike shining, while others are looking to get it into top shape for Saturday’s bike show.
And some are just looking to give back.
On Thursday afternoon, Dinah Wheaton stopped by the tent to have her bike cleaned. A bike enthusiast, Wheaton traveled from Tacoma to attend Pendleton’s Bike Week for the first time. Her late husband was a member of the stunt and drill bike team known as the Seattle Cossacks, and though her bike was dirty, she mostly just wanted to support the girls.
“I’ve been helped a lot and it makes you feel good to be able to help others,” she said.
While Larson said business has been slow to begin Bike Week, the group will remain at the convention center through Saturday hoping to raise more funds for the season.
