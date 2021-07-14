PENDLETON — With several new members freshly sworn in, the Pendleton School Board extended Superintendent Chris Fritsch’s contract.
Board members Preston Eagleheart, Patrick Gregg and Beth Harrison took their oaths of office for their first term and then joined the rest of the board in unanimously approving a motion to extend Fritsch through June 30, 2024. During the 2021-22 school year, Fritsch will be paid $151,161 in salary.
A former district administrator in Longview, Washington, the Pendleton School District hired Fritsch in 2017.
