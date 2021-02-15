LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University’s Board of Trustees will meet on Thursday, Feb. 18, via Zoom for its second regular meeting of the academic year, according to a press release from the school.
Trustees will cover a range of topics, including new academic programs, legislative priorities, strategic goals and governance structure at the university.
Following opening comments and financial reports, the board will hear updates on the state legislative session as public universities collaborate to obtain greater funding for higher education. Trustees will also review the university’s annual report and check in on progress toward completing the goals in “The Ascent: 2029,” EOU’s strategic framework. Two new academic programs, agriculture entrepreneurship and a special education teaching licensure, will be presented for approval.
Representatives from shared governance groups and the EOU Foundation will report to the board. Trustees will also hear a presentation on EOU’s shared governance structure. The board’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Ad Hoc Committee will ask the board to approve the committee’s plan for its work.
Proceedings begin at 9 a.m., and are scheduled to conclude at 4:20 p.m.
