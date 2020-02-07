BOARDMAN — Michael Hughes has been offered the position of fire chief for Boardman Rural Fire Protection District.
Hughes has 33 years of experience in the fire service, according to the district. He is currently a volunteer firefighter and training officer in Twin Bridges, Montana.
Hughes was selected after a meet and greet with five candidates last Sunday.
The offer is contingent on passage of a background check and physical requirements.
