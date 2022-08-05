BOARDMAN — Boardman City Council at its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 2, banned psilocybin manufacture and service centers in the city.
Rick Stokoe, assistant city manger and police chief, explained Resolution No. 17-2022 further referred prohibition of the hallucinogenic fungal drug to voters on the November general election ballot. Umatilla County, Pendleton and Hermiston previously adopted bans on psilocybin and referred them to the electorate.
While Oregon voters statewide approved psilocybin manufacture and service in 2020, Umatilla and Morrow County opposed the measure by nearly two to one. The law allows cities, counties and other local jurisdictions to ban psilocybin production and distribution within their boundaries, if approved by voters.
Morrow County Board of Commissioners staff drafted an ordinance in July to implement a psilocybin ban and refer the matter to the voters. The board had previously expressed its desire to refer to voters whether psilocybin manufacturing and centers should be allowed in the county. It held a public hearing on the ordinance on July 13 and adopted it, banning psilocybin manufacture and service in the county. Referring the matter to the voters is on the agenda for next Wednesday's meeting, Morrow County District Attorney Justin Nelson said.
Stokoe also said the adopted an intergovernmental agreement for emergency medical services between the city and Boardman Fire Rescue District.
"Boardman Fire and Rescue doesn't yet have a transport license," Stokoe said, "but will provide EMS response for the city."
