SALEM — Two large energy projects in Eastern Oregon are on the agenda Friday, Aug. 27, for the public virtual meeting of the Oregon Energy Facility Siting Council.
The council will receive an update on the decommissioning of the Boardman Coal Plant and discuss two items concerning the contested Boardman to Hemingway Transmission Line Project, or B2H.
Lenna Cope, a senior environmental specialist for Portland General Electric, which recently retired the coal plant at Boardman, will give an an overview of the company's plan to continue decommissioning the plant and request termination of the site certificate.
The council also will review the motion of Irene Gilbert of La Grande, who filed to remove Alison Greene Webster as hearing officer for Idaho Power Company’s application for a site certificate for the B2H Project. Gilbert is a member of the Stop B2H Coalition, which opposes construction of the massive 500 kilovolt power line from a substation in Idaho to Boardman.
Gilbert alleges Webster, a senior administrative law judge with the Oregon Office of Administrative Hearings, has shown bias in the case. Idaho Power filed a response stating Webster has not demonstrated bias and her actions “are consistent with the Energy Facility Siting Council’s statutes and rules.”
The siting council also will consider an appeal by Michael McAllister on his role and whether the proposed Morgan Lake Alternative route for the power line complies with fish and wildlife habitat standards, soil protection standards and whether the visual impacts of the project “are inconsistent with the objectives of the Morgan Lake Park Recreation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.