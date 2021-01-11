BOARDMAN — The city of Boardman swore in new members of its city council on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Mayor Paul E. Keefer, Councilor Brenda Profitt, Councilor Katy Norton and Councilor Paul Beagle will serve four-year terms. Councilor Isaac Williams was appointed into a vacated position, and his term will expire Dec. 31, 2022.
The city council elected Councilor Roy Drago Jr. as council president for 2021, according to a news release from the city. They also voted to reappoint Ted Lieurance and Lisa Mittelsdorf to the budget committee, and Zack Barresse and Ragna TenEyck to the planning commission.
The news release stated that during its first meeting of the year, the council held a public hearing to receive public comment concerning a request for a zone change and map amendment for Tax Lot #1600 of Morrow County Tax Map 4N 25 9CC, but the city council ended up voting against it.
The council also listened to a proposal by Kimberly Lindsey of Community Counseling Solutions to open and operate a combined behavioral rehabilitation services and psychiatric residential treatment facility focused on the care of younger children between the ages of 6 to 11 with a capacity of up to 14 children in the Boardman area.
The next meeting of the Boardman City Council will be a workshop on Saturday, Jan. 23, at 8 a.m. at Boardman City Hall.
