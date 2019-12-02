BOARDMAN — The superintendent of the St. Paul School District was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 outside Boardman on Saturday afternoon.
According to a statement from the St. Paul Middle and High School principal, Patrick Schrader, Joseph Mark Wehrli was on the way home from the OSAA football state championships at Hermiston High School.
A commercial truck and trailer driven by Liviu Aurel Czegledi, 44, of Portland, was slowed in the right lane for traffic caused by a previous accident near milepost 162 when a Ford pickup, driven by Wehrli, collided into the back of the trailer at highway speed, according to the Oregon State Police.
Wehrli was incapacitated at the scene, and was flown by LifeFlight to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Kennewick, Washington, with serious injuries.
The accident blocked the freeway for 2½ hours. No citations were issued.
Wehrli has broken bones in his left leg and hip, according to Schrader. His dog was in the truck at the time of the accident and did not suffer from any injuries.
