BOARDMAN — Construction of a new fire station is underway for the Boardman Fire Rescue District, and it cannot come soon enough for Fire Chief Mike Hughes.
“I want to thank our communities, industries, businesses and community leaders for supporting us and making this project able to happen,” Hughes said.
The station is made possible by a November 2020 $8.475 million bond, which also is covering the cost of new equipment, the chief said.
Costs, he added, have pushed the budget over the bond amount, which has caused the district to cut out certain “niceties” and search for sponsorships. The current price tag of the building, being built at the corner of S.W. Willow Fork Drive and Tatone Street, Boardman, is $7.1 million.
The Port of Morrow is among the sponsors, Hughes said, as it has helped with “dirt work,” preparing for construction. Other organizations have assisted, too, he said.
“Anyone who is interested in being part of the fire station, we’re going to welcome them,” he said.
He said the new station will replace a 50-year-old station that was built for volunteer service. Now, he said, a professional, full-time set of firefighters works there, and they need something better.
“This new station is going to be our headquarter station, so it’s going to house all the apparatus, the firefighters 24 hours a day, the administrative offices and a community room.”
He said the plan is for the community room to serve as a training room and board meeting space. Plans also include using the community room as a public classroom.
Hughes added that the district plans to maintain ownership of the current building for service and maintenance on district vehicles, then lease part of the building to another tenant. He said that it makes sense to hold onto the building, located at 300 Wilson Road, Boardman, even after it is replaced.
“I believe in years to come, as Boardman continues to grow at the rate it is, we’ll end up putting our administrative offices back into those buildings,” he said.
(0) comments
