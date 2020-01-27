BOARDMAN — Community members are invited to meet candidates for Boardman Rural Fire Protection District's chief on Sunday.
The meet and greet event will run from noon to 3 p.m. at the SAGE Center, 101 Olsen Road in Boardman. The candidates will be formally introduced at 12:30 p.m.
Finalists are Dale Britton, Hal Bumgarner, John Clark, Adam Cole and Michael Hughes.
According to a news release from the fire district, Britton has 27 years of fire experience and served as a lieutenant in the Tumwater, Washington, fire department for 13 years. He has an associate's degree in fire science.
Bumgarner has 28 years in the fire service and is currently a chief officer for the Pottawatomie, Kansas, fire district. He has a master’s degree in security administration.
Clark has 40 years in the fire service, with a master's degree in safety administration. He is currently the fire chief in Baker City, where he has served since 2018.
Cole has 13 years of experience in the fire service and an associate’s degree in fire science. He is the captain and training officer in the Boardman Rural Fire Protection District, where he has served since 2007.
Hughes has 33 years of experience and is currently a volunteer firefighter. He has served as a training officer in Twin Bridges, Montana, since 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.