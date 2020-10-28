BOARDMAN — The Boardman Rural Fire Protection District is asking voters to approve a general obligation bond of nearly $8.5 million on Nov. 3 for the construction of a new fire station and purchase of new vehicles and equipment, according to a press release.
The 20-year bond would remain at a fixed rate of $0.24 per $1,000 of assessed property value for all residents within the district, which stretches for 330 square miles and serves approximately 7,000 people.
"In order to meet district growth and bring the facility up to national standards, the proposed new building is expected to be approximately 15,000 square feet and located at Willow Fork Drive and Tatone Street," the release stated. "The project includes the replacement of six emergency vehicles, past due for retirement, with four modern emergency vehicles that fit the district’s needs and response model to this large service area."
According to the release, the district's responses to emergencies have been impeded at times due to traffic at its current facility on Southwest Wilson Lane, where there's also two elementary schools.
The bond includes funding to purchase both the land for the new facility and its construction. The facility will include sleeping quarters, a kitchen facility, training room and community room, and the district will keep ownership of the current facility with options for future use.
"Some options may include keeping the far end of the current building for maintenance on equipment, it may be used by the food bank or used as a bus barn for the school," the release stated.
Voters can ask questions and learn more by tuning into a live information session hosted on the Boardman Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page on Thursday, Oct. 29.
