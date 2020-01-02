BOARDMAN — A Boardman man is accused of reckless burning and first-degree arson — a Class A felony — following a possible suicide attempt last week.
Osvaldo Landeros Navarro, 35, was living with his mother in her trailer on Paul Smith Road when he reportedly set fire to the home. Landeros Navarro reportedly remained inside after he spotted police.
According to a charging document from the Boardman Police Department, Landeros Navarro admitted he tried to start the fire and told an officer that he wanted to “let go” and was lonely.
“It’s still arson, no matter the intent,” said Morrow County District Attorney Justin Nelson. “It’s an important factor that his mother is the victim.”
Circuit Court Judge Daniel Hill recommended on Dec. 27 that Landeros Navarro undergo a mental health evaluation if released, but he remains in custody, according to the Umatilla County Jail roster.
It is unclear what mental health support if any Landeros Navarro may have received at this point.
Nelson said Senate Bill 24, which became effective in July after the 2019 legislative session, could play a factor in the case.
The bill amends the process for ordering defendants to the state hospital to determine if they can “aid and assist” in their own defense. It prohibits defendants facing misdemeanor charges, who are not fit to aid and assist in their cases, out of the state hospital for treatment and released into localized care for treatment instead.
Legislative documents state the daily fitness to proceed population at the Oregon State Hospital had increased in January by over 100 defendants compared with 2012.
“My concern would be releasing (Landeros Navarro) into the community for the treatment, not the treatment itself,” Nelson said.
Landeros Novarro was assigned an attorney on Tuesday. A probable cause preliminary hearing of the case will take place on Monday.
