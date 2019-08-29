UMATILLA COUNTY — The Blue Mountain Enforcement Narcotics Team (BENT) on Tuesday arrested Jeremy Michael Carroll, 37, of Boardman, on felony drug and firearm charges following a year-long investigation.
Carroll was arrested near the Comfort Suites on Highway 207 near Hermiston for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery and possession of heroin and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.
He is currently lodged in the Umatilla County Jail.
BENT detectives, in cooperation with the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, Boardman Police and Oregon State Police SWAT, issued a search warrant at the residence of Carroll and Shawna Fay Hahn, 49, located on 333 Malheur St. in Boardman on July 31.
During the search, Ryan B. Hahn, 21, and Emily Dawn Kirby, 19, were detained, interviewed and released at the scene pending charges for unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Officers from BENT seized two firearms, and more than one ounce each of heroin and methamphetamine.
Shawna Fay Hawn was arrested later that day for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm.
Law enforcement were unable to locate Carroll that day.
Following Carroll’s arrest on Tuesday, BENT located a .22 caliber handgun, two homemade suppressors and drug paraphernalia in the motel room he was staying in.
According to a recent press release, BENT is referring charges to both the Morrow County and Umatilla County district attorney offices, as well as the United States Attorney’s office due to Carroll’s prior criminal history, firearms and explosives convictions and federal probationary status.
BENT stated that the recent arrest highlights the team’s commitment to creating safer communities. The team is comprised in part by local law enforcement from Umatilla and Morrow counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.