LOWDEN, Wash. — A Boardman man was arrested and more than 5.5 grams of meth were found Saturday night after a woman called 911 reporting a vehicle was "all over the roadway," according to authorities.
Armondo Samora Barragan, 37, was arrested for investigation of controlled substance possession, DUI, making false statements to a public servant, no valid license, and using drug paraphernalia after Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office deputies responded at 6:20 p.m. to U.S Highway 12 near 9 Mile Canyon Road, according to WWCSO Undersheriff Joe Klundt.
A deputy saw the vehicle described driving erratically, he said, and stopped Samora Barragan, who appeared to be under the influence of drugs. A Washington State Patrol Drug Recognition Expert responded and determined he was under the influence, Klundt said.
Additionally, more than 5.5 grams of meth were seized, he said.
Samora Barragan was taken to the Walla Walla County Jail and scheduled to appear in court this morning.
