MORROW COUNTY — A two-month investigation led to a Boardman man being arrested Wednesday on 13 charges of first-degree sex crimes.
The Boardman Police Department arrested Chaz Raymond Sewell, 36, at his residence after a Morrow County grand jury secretly indicted him on Tuesday for 11 counts of first-degree sex abuse and two counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration.
Boardman Police Chief Rick Stokoe said Detective Kyle Pearcy was the lead investigator on the case.
Sewell was arraigned in Morrow County Circuit Court in Heppner on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to all charges. As Measure 11 crimes, first-degree sex abuse carries a mandatory minimum of six years and three months, while first-degree unlawful sexual penetration carries a mandatory minimum of eight years and four months.
The secret indictment accuses Sewell of committing each of the crimes against a minor between Jan. 1, 2015, and Dec. 22, 2019.
Blue Mountain Defenders will be Sewell's court appointed representation when he next appears for a pretrial hearing in Heppner on March 5.
Sewell is currently lodged at the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton. His bail is set at $2,750,000.
