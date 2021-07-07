BOARDMAN — Police arrested two men outside of Boardman on Tuesday, July 6, on charges related to making and handling explosives.
The Boardman Police Department received a report on July 6 that there were improvised explosive devices in a shed on a property on Shoemake Road, which is just outside of the Boardman city limits, according to a press release. The report said one of the men suspected of making the explosives was on the scene.
When police arrived, they saw a man throw three objects into a field. An Oregon State Police bomb squad out of Pendleton later determined the objects were dangerous destructive devices and made the devices safe, the press release said.
Police interviewed the man in the field until another man arrived, the press release said. They eventually arrested Adrian Lee Ahumada, 37, of Boardman, and Brenden Kane Strickland, 19, of Clarkston, Washington, on three felony counts each of unlawfully making and possessing destructive devices. Their preliminary bail is $60,000 each.
