The Boardman Police Department ran a sting to catch an Indiana luring suspect at the Portland International Airport and prevent him from meeting a local girl.
Kai Christopher Larkins, 20, of Ashgrove, Indiana, faces an initial felony charge of first-degree online corruption of a child in Morrow County, according to state court records.
Boardman police Lt. Loren Dieter said the case began when a mother reported she was concerned with her juvenile daughter’s online conversation with a man. Police Sgt. Mark Pratt investigated and saw red flags, Dieter said.
The two police supervisors used “pretext” text messages to chat with Larkins, Dieter said. They found out Larkins bought an airline ticket and was flying into the Portland International Airport.
Boardman police contacted the Port of Portland Police Department, which handles policing at the airport. Dieter and Pratt went to the airport Wednesday, and Dieter said one of the port police detectives stayed with them so they could get through security checkpoints and contact Larkins as he came off the plane.
“He was definitely not expecting us.” Dieter said. “He was very surprised.”
They questioned and arrested Larkins and hauled him to the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton. Court records show he faced arraignment on the lone count Thursday morning. The court has not set subsequent dates in the case.
The charge of online corruption of a child is a class B felony and requires a defendant to solicit a child for sex and take a “substantial step toward physically meeting with and encountering the child.” Dieter said flying halfway across the United States to meet the girl qualified as “a pretty substantial step.”
He also said these cases often come to light only after the offender harms the victim. Getting in on the front end to prevent that, he said, felt good.
The criminal investigation into Larkins continues. Dieter said there is digital data to sift through to make sure the case is airtight and find if Larkins has done this before.
