BOARDMAN — Parents will not be the only ones shopping this holiday season, according to Rick Stokoe, Boardman chief of police. He has been warning people about thefts they can expect to increase in the coming months.
As a newcomer to social media, the chief said he is surprised about the information people share. Specifically, he is flabbergasted at how people let others know about their vacation habits.
When folks announce vacations, or even post selfies on planes, they are revealing that their homes are unguarded. Seeing these posts, burglars are free to do some Christmas shopping in the vacationer’s houses.
Stokoe added, burglary is not unique to Boardman. It is not even common there, he said. He is concerned it will increase, though.
He also said he is worried about package thieves, individuals who steal deliveries from porches and doorsteps. Criminals, especially during the holidays, are known to follow delivery trucks. When a driver stops and leaves a package at a home, a thief follows them and takes the package.
As with the burglary examples mentioned above, porch piracy is not common. The chief has not received many calls about it this year, and he said there were not any major reports of it last year. Still, he said, he wanted to alert the public of it.
People also can take action to prevent thefts. They can schedule deliveries for when they are home, or they can have items delivered to their workplace, a trusted friend or neighbor.
Stokoe also recommended people refrain from making social media posts about trips away from home. He said people should not make social media posts referencing their outings at all.
He also advised that people look out for one another. If a person sees suspicious activity at their neighbors’ homes, people should call the police.
When someone sees suspicious activity at a home, reports it and the police check it out, this is a good thing, he said. Often, police discover no problem, and that is fine. Other times, police happen upon a crime.
Stokoe said it is better to err on the side of caution.
