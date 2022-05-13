BOARDMAN — The Boardman Pool and Recreation Center announced it closed its pool until Monday, May 16, at 5:30 a.m. due to “staff training and a shortage of staff." The closure followed what the Boardman Park & Recreation District referred to as an incident at the pool.
According to a statement from the district, during swim lessons at about 6:30 p.m. May 10, "there were both a distressed swimmer and an active drowning incident simultaneously."
Beyond that, however, the district is mum about what happened. District representatives said the press release was the only statement they would make at this time.
“At the time of the incident the pool was properly staffed with one lifeguard on the guard stand and eight lifeguards on the pool deck or in the water teaching swim lessons,” the press release states. “Ratios for swim lessons do not exceed 1-to-6 in our 4–5-year-old lessons and the instructor ratio for the class was 1-to-2.”
The district's press release also stated “aquatic incidents can happen in a matter of seconds and drowning is the leading cause of death for children.”
Posts to Facebook claim children started drowning during swimming classes and their parents jumped in the pool to rescue them.
The district in its release reported it is aware of comments on Facebook but stated “is our policy to not publicly respond to social media posts or comment on personnel matters.”
Dispatchers at the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office on May 11 said they were unaware of any call out for emergency services to the pool, and the Boardman Police Department also reported it was unaware of any incident.
