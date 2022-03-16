BOARDMAN — When Barry Beyeler died Feb. 15 at the age of 65, he left many locals with feelings of loss and sadness. Recently, a pair of Boardman leaders voiced their thoughts.
“He was a devoted and hardworking citizen who cared about his city,” Boardman Mayor Paul Keefer said. “Barry was actively engaged in his city and cared about his home, Boardman. You could always see Barry driving around in his work truck actively trying to promote Boardman. You could even see him at athletic events as well as community events.”
He added, “As Mayor, I will truly miss Barry.”
Boardman City Manager Karen Pettigrew described Beyeler as an exemplary, longtime employee.
“You just don’t find people who are committed to their jobs for that length of time," she said.
She said she knew him for around 30 years, dating back to her work in the private sector. Her husband, Pettigrew said, was an electrical contractor, which put them in contact with Beyeler.
Beyeler worked well with people, she said, because he had a genuine fondness for others.
“He was always willing to help you out if he knew you needed help,” she said.
Pettigrew said she liked Beyeler for years. He was the sort of person who always seemed to be around and be useful. Unfortunately, she said, it is easy to take such people for granted — until they are gone.
“I can’t tell you what a willing person he was to help people, particularly at work here,” she said. “He was willing to share what he knew about things, his knowledge.”
Much of his knowledge, she added, is lost. According to Pettigrew, the city had thought to connect Beyeler with someone who could learn from him and “capture” Beyeler’s knowledge. Sadly, she said, that did not happen, and it would have been tough to do, she said.
Pettigrew pointed out that Beyeler’s first work was with a private construction crew several years ago, and he was working on a public project. It was later, she said, that he started working with the city, first with the public works department and then with community development.
Beyeler’s obituary states that he started working for public works in 1980.
“He always remembered that hands-on work, which made him so valuable,” Pettigrew said.
She added that in the 1970s, people were “not so good” at as-built drawings. This being the case, it was useful to have Beyeler around, she said; he understood the city and how things had been built.
As the city was beginning major new projects, she said, Beyeler’s knowledge was useful. Beyeler, she said, understood how important he was to these projects, and he was planning on staying with the city until the projects could be finished.
Beyeler's commitment to service extended beyond Boardman's borders.
He was a longtime member of the American Water Works Association and League of Oregon Cities. He served as a volunteer for the Oregon Hanford Cleanup Board 2005-08, and that last year he was appointed to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Hanford Advisory Board. He also served on the Oregon Energy Facilities Siting Council 2010-19, even serving as vice chair 2013-15 and as chair 2015-19.
The city manager emphasized Beyeler’s great worth in Boardman. Projects or streets could be named after him, she said, and she stated that she has some thoughts about naming something after the man “in a couple of years.”
