Boardman's Ordnance Brewing is a staple for many local beer drinkers. But the company got a bigger stage last weekend at the Best of Craft Beer awards, which took place in Bend.
Ordnance took home three medals, including a gold medal for its EOD, an American Style IPA. The brew was chosen from 124 entries. The festival featured entries from 33 states, and 162 different breweries.
Catie Doverspike, team coordinator at Ordnance Brewing, said they entered eight beers at the festival, but were most proud of the IPA win.
"It's probably the most impressive because of how many people entered," she said.
Doverspike said Ordnance has been brewing the EOD for about four years, and has been tweaking the recipe to make it less hoppy.
Ordnance's New Lite Hearted Lager and its Tetra Negra Oatmeal Stout won silver medals at the festival, as well.
