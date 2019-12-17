BOARDMAN — The prospect of a three-day weekend is doing little to keep elementary school students from rolling out of bed early on Friday mornings to take classes through the Beyond the Bell program at Windy River Elementary.
The Morrow County School District has school Monday through Thursday, and the Beyond the Bell program provides community classes to elementary schoolers who attend Sam Boardman and Windy River Elementary school in eight-class sessions on Fridays during the school year.
“It’s fun school,” said third-grader Phoenix Davis, 9. “It’s not supposed to be ‘school school’.”
Davis joined a handful of other students on Friday in sketching trees during an art class. Creative arts is one of three classes he takes during Beyond the Bell sessions.
He said he likes the Beyond the Bell program because he gets to choose which classes to take. So far, he’s one of about 170 students, about one-quarter of the Boardman elementary school population, signed up to take part in the program this year.
“Numbers are higher than in past years,” said Paul Keefer, who teaches sixth grade and coordinates Talented and Gifted students at Windy River Elementary.
According to Sam Boardman Elementary Principal Brandon Hammond increased attendance could be because the program once provided after-school enrichment, but now is offered on Fridays when kids at Sam Boardman Elementary and Windy River don’t have school.
Jaylyn Estrada, 11, likes the program for that reason.
As a sixth-grader, she said it’s easier to attend sewing class on Fridays than it would be during the school week when she’s stressed out with homework.
“And sometimes on the weekends I get kind of bored when I’m lonely,” she said.
Estrada started taking sewing, taught by Paula Hansen, last year. Although she describes the task as difficult, she was able to use the skill to patch up clothes for her dad.
Hansen describes herself as a stay-at-home mom and grandmother in the area, and she’s one of a few volunteers who help out during Beyond the Bell.
Classified and teaching staff also host classes, and Hammond said they are compensated for that time. The program is funded by the district.
Reportedly, a favorite class among students is a stop-motion animation course led by volunteers from the Oregon Trail Library District in Morrow County. The course utilizes computer technology and guides kids through the technical and story-telling aspects of making a stop-motion animation video.
“Some of them don’t think they can do it, and this really opens their minds,” librarian with the Oregon Trail Library district, Claudia Gomez said. “Some of the stories they make, it’s like: ‘Oh my gosh, really?’ They do it better than we do.”
Fifth-grader Adriel Cimbero, 11, is a big fan of that class.
“I made a laser cannon using Skittles,” he said. “We had a lot of fun.”
Bruce Kruge, a special education teacher at Sam Boardman, said this year he’s spent his Friday sessions leading a social studies class on Native American mythology. Last week, his students learned about the origins of lacrosse and made replicas of lacrosse sticks.
“This is enriching,” he said. “We don’t talk about Native American history as much as we should, and you usually don’t have the time. So much time in school is spent on mechanics.”
The current Beyond the Bell session will wrap up after the new year, and Kruge hopes his next eight-class course might focus on the history of Oregon.
Morrow County School District is one of more than 60 school districts in Oregon utilizing a four-day school week, according to a 2018 report from the Center on Reinventing Public Education. That means schools in Morrow County shrink a full school day on Friday and extend the length of Monday through Thursday.
And while the shortened week means three-day weekends for students, it also presents some questions surrounding child care arrangements for working parents and food security for low-income kids.
Annie Coleman, a third year kindergarten teacher at Sam Boardman, sees the benefit in keeping the lights on at Windy River in the absence of a full-school day.
“This is extra income for me,” she said.
Coleman teaches a physical education class on Fridays. She hosts basketball and hockey games, but also said she puts an emphasis on the interpersonal.
“I’m all about fostering relationships,” she said.“You need to know that you’re loved.”
Coleman said many of her students lack structure at home and Beyond the Bell is an opportunity for kids who might have working parents to spend less time home alone on three-day weekends.
“It definitely helps,” Hammond said.
He added the program provides bussing to and from the school, as well as free lunches and breakfasts.
Administrators at Windy River and Sam Boardman schools haven’t yet evaluated how the program is impacting learning in the classroom.
“Anybody who wants to go can come,” Hammond said. “Some kids struggle, and this is an opportunity to get material in a different form.”
