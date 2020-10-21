BOARDMAN — The Oregon Department of Human Services, Child Welfare Division, is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a teenager who went missing from the Boardman area, according to a press release.
Mya Miranda, 16, is a foster child who went missing on Saturday, Oct. 17, the release said. Authorities suspect she is traveling to Milton-Freewater and is in danger.
Miranda is 5-foot-1, 140 pounds with blue-green eyes and long blonde hair with dark roots. She is approximately 25 weeks pregnant and has a tattoo on her left hand.
Anyone with information about Miranda’s location should call 911 or contact local law enforcement.
