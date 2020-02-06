BOARDMAN — The Boardman City Council voted Tuesday to ask voters to approve a $20.3 million general obligation bond for water and wastewater projects.
According to the resolution passed Tuesday night, the question will go on the May 19 ballot. It will ask voters whether the city shall issue the bonds "to improve and expand its water and wastewater facilities" by issuing bonds not to exceed $20,320,000.
The ballot language to be submitted to the Morrow County clerk describes the projects the money would be used for — a water booster pump station, an approximately 1 million gallon water reservoir, a new water collector well, a 13-acre lagoon, and wastewater lift stations. The money would also help pay for acquiring land for the projects, refinancing outstanding debt and covering the cost of issuing the bonds.
If approved, the average annual property tax rate is estimated at $1.56 per $1,000 of assessed value and the bonds would mature within 25 years.
Mayor Sandy Toms declined to be interviewed by the East Oregonian and City Manager Karen Pettigrew did not return a call before deadline on Wednesday evening. But the minutes from a Jan. 4 work session show the council listened to a presentation by engineering firm Anderson Perry & Associates about the benefits of the projects, including reliability, quality of wastewater treatment and creating room for future growth.
A Jan. 28 news release from the city noted that it was "beginning talks" about expanding water and sewer projects.
"The expansion will ensure reliability in the city’s water and wastewater systems and improve fire flow," the release stated.
The release also noted the city council had recently extended incentives for developers. The city had previously set in place a temporary waiver for water and sewer system development charges, and city councilors felt it would be beneficial to extend the waiver, which expired at the end of 2019, for another year.
The waivers operate on a sliding scale based on the number of "equivalent dwelling units" a residential or commercial project represents. Developers can call the city at 541-481-9252 for more information about eligibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.