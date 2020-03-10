HEPPNER — A Boardman woman was sentenced to more than six years of incarceration on Friday after pleading guilty to negligent homicide for driving under the influence, killing her 7-month-old infant and seriously injuring her 3-year-old daughter.
Judge Eva Temple also sentenced Veronica Andrade, 40, to three years of post-prison supervision and suspended her license for five years.
Andrade also pleaded guilty to DUII and third-degree assault for the crash, and had charges of reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person dismissed as a part of her plea deal.
The crash occurred June 2, 2019, on Interstate 84 near milepost 175, and the preliminary investigation revealed Andrade was driving east with her two children when she veered off the road onto the right shoulder and rolled. The crash ejected the 7-month-old, who suffered fatal injuries.
Andrade is currently being held at the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton.
