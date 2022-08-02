PENDLETON — A Milton-Freewater man died Friday, July 29, from a boating accident at McKay Reservoir near Pendleton.
According to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 caller at 6:13 p.m. July 29 reported the accident, and sheriff's office marine deputies responded to the scene.
An investigation revealed eight occupants in a boat had been tubing on the reservoir. One in the group, Benjamin Ryan Camden, 41, of Milton-Freewater, was in the water. He attempted to get back into the boat when the transom ladder broke.
"Camden was unable to pull himself into the boat, and it was decided he would hold onto the starboard handrail while the boat operator headed toward a boat ramp," the sheriff's office reported.
While slowing motoring toward the boat ramp, Camden lost his grip and slid under the boat. He suffered serious injuries to his lower left leg from propeller cuts.
Nearby boaters assisted Camden to shore and then into a private vehicle that met with medics near the reservoir entrance. The ambulance rushed Camden to St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, where he succumbed to his injuries.
