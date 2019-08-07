BAKER CITY — A relative on Monday evening located the body of a Baker City man missing in the Elkhorn Mountains.
Baker County Sheriff Travis Ash confirmed that the relative found the body of Derrick Austin Coates, 32, in the Marble Creek area about nine miles west of Baker City.
That’s where a huckleberry picker found Coates’ Jeep Cherokee early on the morning of July 27.
Coates was last seen the afternoon of July 26 when he talked with his grandmother in Baker City.
