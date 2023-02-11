Condon FIre-claims-life.jpg

Flames engulf a home Thursday, Feb. 9., 2023, in Condon. After the fire was extinguished, a body was recovered from the debris.

 Times-Journal/Contributed Photo

CONDON — A fire that spread quickly and destroyed a house in Condon appears to have claimed a life.

The Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a body was found in the aftermath of the fire, which started during the noon-hour Thursday, Feb. 9.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.