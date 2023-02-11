CONDON — A fire that spread quickly and destroyed a house in Condon appears to have claimed a life.
The Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a body was found in the aftermath of the fire, which started during the noon-hour Thursday, Feb. 9.
Gilliam County sheriff’s Lt. Tory Flory told The Times-Journal that a body had been recovered from the scene but would not identify the victim.
The Sheriff’s Office is working with the county’s medical examiner and the Oregon State Fire Marshal to conduct a thorough investigation. The identity of the victim will be released at a later time.
The fire started at approximately 12:30 p.m. Feb. 9 and spread quickly. The South Gilliam Fire Department was on the scene within minutes.
Flames from the fire grew as the wind blew to the south and an electric pole was ignited. The building across the street also was in danger — with fire crews dousing it in water as flames stretched more than 30 feet.
Many locals know the house as the Frankie Cason boarding house at the north end of Condon’s Main Street at the intersection of Frazier Street.
The house has been on the Dangerous Building List since 2004, meaning it was not up to code and not fit for occupancy or habitation.
The Times-Journal will continue to provide updates.
