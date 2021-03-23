HERMISTON — Umatilla County Fire District No. 1 and the city of Milton-Freewater are asking voters to approve bonds for public safety during the May 18 election.
UCFD1 is asking voters to approve a bond that would help the fire district cover equipment, vehicle and facility upgrades.
If voters approve Measure 30-148 during the May 18 election, the 20-year bond package would raise $13.1 million for the fire district and add 23 cents per $1,000 of assessed value to property taxes in the district, which covers Hermiston, Stanfield and the Hat Rock area.
UCFD Fire Chief Scott Stanton said continued population growth in the area is creating new challenges for the district to continue to meet the accompanying rise in demand for services.
“At peak service times, including summer fire season, outdated vehicles and equipment become a real concern,” he said. “We need safe and healthy personnel to make sure we can protect the residents and property in western Umatilla County.”
According to a news release, a citizen oversight committee would be formed to oversee use of the funds. Projects funded by the bond would include:
- Safety apparatus for responders, such as protective equipment and portable radio systems
- Fire station renovations that would create separate quarters for male and female personnel, new roofing, alert systems and expanded vehicle bays
- Upgraded engine exhaust systems to better protect personnel health
- Upgraded fire and ambulance vehicles
Milton-Freewater seeks police bond
A lot has changed since the city of Milton bought its city hall in 1929, and not just eventual merger with the neighboring town of Freewater.
The city of Milton-Freewater feels like its police department can no longer be contained in the historic building’s basement and is asking the public to help fund a new building for the city’s public safety operations.
The city of Milton-Freewater’s $7.7 million bond proposal will ask the city’s voters to approve a property tax increase of 87 cents per $1,000 in assessed value to build a new 7,544-square-foot police station across the street from Milton-Freewater City Hall.
Milton-Freewater City Manager Linda Hall said the basement is too small for the police department and dispatch operations. For instance, residents who file police reports often have to speak with officers either in the parking lot or in a small alcove in the lobby because of a lack of private spaces.
“You’re probably not having your best day if you have to file a police report,” she said.
With the economic future still uncertain during the COVID-19 pandemic, some local governments have postponed campaigns for new taxes. But Hall said the city felt it was the right time, citing low interest rates and the development of several subdivisions of new housing that will allow the city to spread out the tax burden.
