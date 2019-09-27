Anna Oliver looks through a book with Warren (left) and Judah Oliver at the annual Pendleton Friends of the Library book sale at the Pendleton Convention Center on Friday afternoon. The sale, which offers more than 50,000 books, is the largest fundraiser held by the group and generates approximately $14,000 for the library each year.
