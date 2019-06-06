PENDLETON — Following months of renovation, the Bowman Building is opening its apartment for rent.
The building and its owner, Pendleton developer Al Plute, will be holding an open house at the historic 17 S.W. Frazer Ave. structure on June 14.
Funded in part by a $341,000 grant from the Pendleton Development Commission, Plute converted the third floor office space into 18 one-bedroom and studio apartments.
At a Pendleton City Council meeting Tuesday, Plute said 15 units have already been rented out despite some still needing to be completed.
Plute intends to wrap up the project by Aug. 1.
The open house will run from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.