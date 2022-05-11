PENDLETON — Plans for a nonprofit boxing club in Pendleton are on track to open on the 4th of July. Former amateur and professional boxer Buddy Payne said support from the community has been tremendous.
“People are coming out of the woodwork,” he added. “It’s been wonderful. It has taken off. I’m doing this for the community. It’s a tough sport to make a living in. Most kids won’t make any money, but working out and training is great for them. Doing that is better than something else they might do.”
Payne said he hopes soon to secure a location for the gym on Frazer Avenue. He has notified the state of the club’s nonprofit status.
The club will be open to youths of all ages, from 3 on up to adults of 60. Safety gear will be provided on the premises. Hand wraps and mouth guards are for participants to keep.
Payne’s former trainer, Rod Smith of Bend, a retired pro with a successful career, can bring exhibition bouts to Pendleton.
“We’ve already got stuff in the works,” Payne said.
He said he would like to eventually bring a pro fight to town, but Oregon regulations make it hard to stage bouts here.
During his 15-year career, Payne made some well-known friends, including former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield.
“He’s willing to come here, meet people, shake hands and sign autographs to promote the club,” he said.
Payne’s trade is welding and fabricating, so he is building the ring himself. Its $5,000 cost is coming out of his pocket. For other expenses, the club relies on donations and volunteers.
“It’s expensive,” he said.
Payne ran a gym in Ontario about seven years ago, before work took him abroad.
“The biggest thrill for me,” he said, “was kids coming in with stars in their eyes. Male and female. Some might never even get in the ring to spar, but just working out builds confidence.”
