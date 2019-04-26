Pendleton police Lt. Tony Nelson reported the two boy rescued Sunday from a near drowning in Tutuilla Creek died in a Spokane hospital.
Nelson wrote in an email Friday the 2-year-old boy died from injuries he suffered from an accident that resulted in him being pulled from the creek on Sunday.
Nelson said the police department would not release any more information out of respect for the family.
Emergency personnel responded to the Grecian Heights Park area early Sunday afternoon when they received reports that a 2-year-old child was missing.
Within a few minutes of police arriving, the boy was located in the creek a half-mile downstream from the park, near the intersection of Tutuilla Road and Nye Avenue.
Police performed CPR on the child before handing him off to paramedics, but no one could revive his pulse or breathing for 20 minutes, according to interim Fire Chief Paul Berardi.
The Pendleton Fire Department transported the boy to St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, where he retained his breathing and pulse, before an air ambulance flew him to Spokane.
