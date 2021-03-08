PENDLETON — Marshmallows, dog food, BBs and arrows were among the many different projectiles flying through the air at the Pendleton Convention Center over the weekend.
The Blue Mountain Council of the Boy Scouts of America welcomed Cub Scouts from Hermiston to Baker City to the convention center for a Shooting Sports Day for Oregon Scouts on Saturday, March 6. According to Sheila Graham, who organized the event for the Boy Scouts, the event serves to teach kids about shooting sports in a safe and controlled environment and give them an opportunity to do something they enjoy.
“They love to do it. It’s one of the things that attracts people to scouting. So if they’re going to do it, we want them to do it safely,” said Graham of shooting sports. “We want to make sure that they’re taught correctly how to respect these things and how to handle them.”
The kindergarten through fifth grade children rounded through a series of stations in small groups. First, they were given the opportunity to build a marshmallow catapult out of tongue depressors before moving on to an inflatable BB gun range.
At the BB gun range they were given a safety briefing and instruction before being turned loose with BB guns under the watchful eye of a rangemaster and a group of older Scouts.
“I liked it a lot,” said Sam Lieuallen, 9, as he collected his paper target from the BB gun range before proceeding to the next station.
Following BB guns, Scouts moved outside to the Happy Canyon Arena where they learned about archery.
“We have NRA-registered rangemasters teaching safety,” Graham said. “That way they know how to handle them before they start shooting things that can actually do damage.”
The final station consisted of using slingshots to fire dog food at a line of targets designed to resemble IV bags.
Graham said the shooting sports day was originally planned for October or November 2020 before inclement weather postponed the day into 2021.
“Normally, all of this would be done at an outdoor day camp,” she said. ”The hardest part was finding a venue that would be big enough and let us shoot inside.”
The Pendleton Convention Center provided the space to spread out and allowed for the variety of projectiles they would be instructing with, Graham said.
In addition to venue challenges, Graham added the pandemic put additional limitations on how the event operated. Among those changes were the implementation of small groups and staggered start times throughout the day to keep contacts to a minimum, as well as sanitizing equipment between groups.
“Ideally, you don’t have shared equipment, but because we can’t bring a BB gun or a bow for every Scout we have to make sure that everything is wiped down in between,” said Graham.
