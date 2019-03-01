Pacific Northwest residents are being asked to conserve energy as the Bonneville Power Administration reports cold weather and other factors are putting pressure on the electrical system.
A news release by BPA blames "unseasonably cold temperatures, low stream flows for hydropower production, transmission import constraints and high natural gas constraints" for putting stress on the energy supply and asks people to lower their energy usage where possible to "keep the federal power system operating smoothly and support regional reliability."
“It’s always a good idea to use electricity wisely, and it’s even more important when supplies are tight,” Elliot Mainzer, BPA administrator, said in a statement.
Temperatures in Umatilla County are expected to dip into the teens throughout the weekend. BPA asks that customers open their blinds to take advantage of the warming powers of natural light, lower their thermostat and take other energy-saving measures.
BPA provides wholesale power to Hermiston Energy Services, Umatilla Electric Company, Pacific Power and other area utilities.
