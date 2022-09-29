HERMISTON — There is more to the makeup of soil than meets the eye, as students from across Umatilla and Morrow counties found out this week.
The Blue Mountain FFA District Soil Judging Competition was Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Bracher Farms' new shop near Cold Springs Reservoir east of Hermiston. More than 130 high school students from nine local school districts participated.
Katie Spivey, 15, from Heppner High, was quick to obtain her soil samples and get to work.
"I want to work in some kind of agriculture someday, I hope to do dairy management," she said. "I like participating in my FFA chapter, getting whatever experience I can in agriculture."
Students during the competition examined three soil pits in separate areas to learn about a variety of soil compositions. They arrived in the morning and cycled through each soil site in beginner and advanced groups according to grade and age.
Don Wysocki, Oregon State University Extension Services soil scientist, and fellow Extension Services soil scientists Ellery Jones and Larry Lutcher came out to Bracher Farms last week to prepare the sites, dividing each into horizons or a series of vertical tranches.
"Identifying and choosing horizon boundaries is a difficult thing for students to do," Wysocki said. "We ribbon off a profile at each side, and the ribbons separate each horizon."
Students filled out multiple-choice scorecards to describe soil color, texture, mottling, acidity, wind and water erosion potential, viability for septic use and what potential crops would find a suitable home in each tranche of soil.
"There's a scorecard for each soil pit, and students put information on the scorecard based on what they observe," he said.
Spivey and her the other students sat off to the side of soil sites, ran the soil through their fingers, spritzed it with water and broke it apart with their hands. From this process, the students rated soil qualities on the scorecards.
Jones, also the agricultural science teacher and advisor at Hermiston High School, graded scorecards throughout the day.
"I made my kids come to a couple practices before we came out so they could use a scorecard," she said.
Jones and Lutcher emphasized there's more to soil science than agriculture.
"It's fun to reach out to the kids and let them know how this could apply to the real world," Lutcher said as he sprayed one of the soil judging sites with water in preparation for students. "Agriculture is an obvious possible career, but also land use planning is a huge deal, engineering, can you build on it or not? Waste disposal, forensic work. It's our job to try to inspire them."
"By understanding the structures and textures and how they all work together you can see what you have and determine the optimal land use for it," Jones said, and soil science is the way to know what the best crop is to put in the ground.
"If it's straight clay, I don't want to plant potatoes, but if it's more sandy I can plant potatoes," she said. "Understanding the soil type helps determine how and what to plant."
After just a few hours of rotating through the three soil sites, students submitted their scorecards and headed back to Bracher Farms for lunch to await the announcement of the winners.
"Winners get banners, they're like a big deal," Jones said. "They get hung up in our agricultural classrooms, they're usually hung up for everyone to see."
By school, Echo High School and Hermiston High School took first place in the beginner and advanced categories. Alexis Blair, 14, a student at Echo High School won the individual beginner competition, while Brenda Trujillo, of Riverside Jr./Sr. High School in Boardman, won in the advanced.
"It's one of my classes, and it sounded more fun than being at school," Blair said, surprised by her win in the beginners category. Blair has hopes to work around agriculture someday, expressing "I've always wanted to be a vet that works around agriculture. I wasn't expecting to win, but it feels great."
The FFA District Soil Judging always takes place in September and October, Wysock said, then comes the statewide contest, which this year is in Merrill in Klamath County. From there, winners can qualify for nationals, which is at the end of October.
