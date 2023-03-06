HERMISTON — Badger Company is back in its native habitat.
More than 75 Oregon Army National Guard citizen-soldiers, recently returned from Kuwait, conducted a formal demobilization ceremony Sunday morning, March 5, at Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, Hermiston. The soldiers served in Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, with field maintenance members from the 145th Brigade Support Battalion. While deployed, Bravo was styled Badger Company.
With attachments, Badger Company numbered 87 soldiers in Kuwait.
The Oregon soldiers were combined with two companies from the Montana Army National Guard’s 163rd Infantry Regiment, as part of Task Force Griz, supporting U.S. Central Command. Service members from Idaho, Nevada and Florida additionally made up the total force supporting Operation Spartan Shield, strengthening defense relationships and building partner nation abilities in the region.
Bravo soldiers were initially mobilized on Nov. 4, 2021. Prior to their overseas deployment, the unit, under the command of Army National Guard Capt. Sean Popravak, first conducted further specialized training at Fort Bliss, Texas, and departed for Qatar in early January 2022.
“Our mission was to be a mobile, armored reaction force to deter malign foreign influence and reassure allies within the Middle East of the United States’ continued commitment to the region,” Popravak said.
The 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team’s headquarters are Idaho and consists of soldiers from Idaho, Montana, Nevada and Oregon. The unit is one of five armored brigade combat teams in the National Guard and one of 16 in the United States Army.
Morning of recognitionOregon State Treasurer Tobias Read and Maj. Gen. Michael Stencel, Oregon adjutant general, welcomed Bravo Company home and served as the presiding officials on behalf of Gov. Tina Kotek, during the ceremony.
Read said Oregonians can be proud of the National Guard’s service during the pandemic, and regard Bravo Company as an example of working together in a time of divisiveness.
Stencel mentioned the contributions of three Bravo Company noncoms from Pasco, Kennewick and Tigard, and the achievement of air-lifting 14 M1 Abrams tanks to Kuwait. Those are enough for a company with three platoons of four tanks each and two command tanks.
Among attendees were retired Army Maj. Gen. Fred Rees of Helix, former OARNG adjutant general, and Umatilla County Commissioner Dan Dorran of Hermiston. Staffers from the offices of U.S. Senators Wyden and Jeff Merkley brought welcome home letters. Oreogn U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, sent a staffer who presented soldiers with American flags, which had flown over the U.S. Capitol.
Highlights of duty“While deployed, we participated in Eager Lion, a multinational military exercise involving 29 other partner nations in Jordan,” Popravak said. “It was an exciting and rewarding experience exchanging military expertise and improving interoperability among our forces through various training scenarios and live fire events.”
“The most memorable thing for me was seeing the culture of that region of the world and how different it is from ours,” M1 Abrams tank gunner Spc. Aly Espain of Hermiston said. “I got to have a try at the local food. I enjoyed it.”
Badger Company soldiers did not enjoy the usual two week furlough during their deployment down range. Sgt. Garrett Johnston of Hermiston said their deployment wasn’t long enough for them to be eligible for leave.
“We went straight through, with time off at the end,” Espain said.
He missed his daughter, 6, and son, 3. Espain works at Autozone, but said the company did not suffer hardship during his absence.
“There was a whole new crew when I got back, even with a new store manager,” he said. “They accepted me back. I started like I never left.”
Espain enjoyed exercises with foreign troops.
“It was a great experience, getting to see how they operate their military,” he said. “I’m glad to be home, back with my family and friends, doing things I used to enjoy.”
Johnston said his most memorable experience of the deployment was the joint training mission in Jordan. Some of the participating countries were Italy, the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia, Stencel said.
It was insightful,” he said. “We got to see how they do things, and pick their brains. I was able to talk to soldiers from the U.K, but we worked mainly with Jordanians, who were fun to work with. We spent about a month in Jordan.”
Johnston is married, but without children.
“Being away from family and friends is always hard,” he said. “Internet access makes it easy to send and receive updates and find out if they’re OK. Tech helps ease of mind.”
Johnston works at Two Rivers Correctional Institution, Umatilla. The Abrams gunner was promoted to sergeant on the day of the demobilization ceremony.
