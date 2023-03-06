HERMISTON — Badger Company is back in its native habitat.

More than 75 Oregon Army National Guard citizen-soldiers, recently returned from Kuwait, conducted a formal demobilization ceremony Sunday morning, March 5, at Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, Hermiston. The soldiers served in Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, with field maintenance members from the 145th Brigade Support Battalion. While deployed, Bravo was styled Badger Company.

