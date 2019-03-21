The defendant from November’s homicide in Umapine could lose his attorney.
Kara Davis filed a motion Wednesday morning in Umatilla County Circuit Court to request a court order allowing her and her firm, Intermountain Public Defender, Inc., Pendleton, to withdraw from representing Antonio Vasquez-Vargas.
Davis in the court document asserted a “total breakdown in communication” has occurred between her and Vasquez-Vargas.
“It would appear that there is a lack of communication and also a lack of trust between client and attorney,” Davis explained. “As a result, I can no longer effectively represent my client.”
Davis has served as Vasquez-Vargas’s public defender since early December. The 53-year-old Walla Walla resident faces charges of murder and felon in possession of a weapon for the shooting death of Renee Luiz-Antonio where they worked on a dairy in Umapine.
Circuit Judge Christopher Brauer will take up the matter the morning of March 27 during a hearing to check on the status of the case.
And the district attorney’s office provided the court with restitution amounts stemming from the crime.
The state seeks $10,120 for Esther Hernandez for the cost of her son’s funeral and more than $17,400 for Ana Robledo, the fiancee of Luiz-Antonio.
