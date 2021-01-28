PENDLETON — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is accepting public comments on an updated management plan for the Bridge Creek Wildlife Area.
Bridge Creek is located in Northeast Oregon, approximately three miles south of Ukiah along Forest Road 52, in the Blue Mountains. The area protects key historic winter range for Rocky Mountain elk and provides year-round habitat for mule deer and a variety of other birds and mammals.
The plan is due for an update after it was first adopted 10 years ago. ODFW staff are not recommending major changes to the plan, but members of the public are welcome to offer their suggestions and send any comments to Jack Vaughn, Jack.O.Vaughn@state.or.us. Comments will be accepted until March 1.
